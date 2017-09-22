Students at National Air and Space Museum to Speak with Space Station Astronaut

Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik of NASA demonstrates the width inside a Soyuz simulator, Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) in Star City, Russia. Credits: NASA/ Bill Ingalls

Students at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington will speak with a NASA astronaut living, working and doing research aboard the International Space Station at 12:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 27, as part of a “STEM in 30” broadcast. The 20-minute, Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik will speak with students assembled at the museum. Bresnik launched to the space station on July 29 and is expected to return to Earth in December.

The following schools in the Washington area will participate at the museum:

Providence Elementary School

Washington Mathematics, Science and Technology

Phelps Architecture, Construction and Engineering High School

Capitol Hill Montessori School @ Logan

West Education Campus

Stuart-Hobson Middle School

Cardozo Education Campus

Dunbar High School

Whittier Education Campus

“STEM in 30” is the National Air and Space Museum’s fast-paced webcast series that engages middle school students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) topics in just 30 minutes. The program features museum curators, astronauts and experts in the field to connect classrooms with real-world, relevant content. The “STEM in 30” team has collaborated with Bresnik on a series of videos titled “ISS Science” that bring the excitement of space travel into classrooms across the country by combining explanations of real-world topics, classroom friendly demonstrations and lesson plans for teachers to extend the learning.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in STEM subjects. This in-flight education downlink is an integral component of NASA Education’s STEM on Station activity, which provides a variety of space station-related resources and opportunities to students and educators.

Follow the astronauts on social media:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

For more information, videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation