Author Deplores the Hijacking of the Islamic Faith

Over the years, humanity has faced a great deal of uncertainties, some of which have been aggravated by the misuse of religion. Religious fanatics exploit faith to drive their own agenda.



In his book “In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 3: Islam”, El-Soudani explores the core issues of human nature in relation to the obsession with the hijacking of Islam, one of the three Abrahamic faiths. Like what he did with Judaism and Christianity, he lengthy details the situations that led to the hijacking of the Islamic faith by certain individuals and how they have distorted the teachings of the Quran throughout the years. The author asserts that these individuals lack the genuine understanding of the religion and its scripture.



El-Soudani proves Islam is even vulnerable to the machinations of individuals consumed by power and wealth. He deplores the religion’s association with terrorists, whom he blames for the faith’s poor reputation. He reiterates that the Holy Quran does not justify the killing of innocents and that extremists have superficial knowledge and grasp of the teachings of Islam. El-Soudani wants to inform the world that a true Muslim will never commit acts of violence.



The author hopes his book will enlighten readers and espouse better understanding of Islam. He expects that people get their understanding of the religion from genuine believers and not from a bunch of terrorists.



In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 3: Islam in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017.



In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 3: Islam

Written by Sami M. El-Soudani

Published by Xlibris

Published date October, 2016

Paperback price $23.99



About the Author

Dr. Sami El-Soudani is an aerospace materials scientist specializing in fracture mechanics and failure analysis and has been engaged for over thirty years in averting failures of aircraft structures. For the past twenty years, however, he has been conducting independent theological research prompted by regrettable world events clearly showing that failures of the human spirit are of far more devastating consequences than failures of aircraft structures. Dr. El-Soudani was born in Egypt, received his undergraduate degree from the Soviet Union, his MSc Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), and his PhD Degree from the University of Cambridge, England.