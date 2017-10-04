Controversial Book Tackles the Sinister Origins of Christianity

Is Christianity a religion based on the teachings of Jesus Christ or of Paul, its former persecutor and foremost missionary? Who called the shots in the development of the faith: the disciples of Jesus (or the people who had direct contacts with them) or Emperor Constantine, among many others who positioned themselves as guardians of the faith? In In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 2: Christianity (Xlibris, 2009), Dr. Sami El-Soudani helps readers critically examine the beginning of Christianity.



An equally exciting and thought-provoking follow-up to the first volume (about the hijacking of Judaism), Volume 2: Christianity expands the arguments against the divinity of Jesus. Like the progressive theologians before him, El-Soudani asserts that Jesus was neither God nor the Son of God – even He himself and his disciples never believed He was one, but why the persistent belief of Jesus’ divinity among modern Christians?



The author pins blame on Paul and Constantine for turning Jesus, a mere human, into a divine figure, for exalting the Jewish preacher and giving him the mythological makeover. They hijacked Jesus to vindicate their personal interests.



Despite his aggressiveness and provocation, the author takes pity on the Jewish preacher from Galilee, whose teachings people have distorted to reflect their own ideologies.



About the Author

Dr. Sami El-Soudani is an aerospace materials scientist specializing in fracture mechanics and failure analysis and has been engaged for over thirty years in averting failures of aircraft structures. For the past twenty years, however, he has been conducting independent theological research prompted by regrettable world events clearly showing that failures of the human spirit are of far more devastating consequences than failures of aircraft structures. Dr. El-Soudani was born in Egypt, received his undergraduate degree from the Soviet Union, his MSc Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), and his PhD Degree from the University of Cambridge, England.