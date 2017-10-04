Controversial Book Puts Judaism in the Hot Seat

Aerospace materials scientist Sami M. El-Soudani deeply studied the Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity, and Islam – for 20 years while authoring a great number of scientific papers. In his critical study of the three religions, he came to realize that the “search for God who demands our ‘faith in the unseen’ has been the most difficult test of our human intelligence and consciousness.” He proceeded to write a series of books that critically examines the aforementioned religions, starting with Judaism in In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 1: Judaism (Xlibris, 2009).



El-Soudani’s book details at length the ‘hijackings’ of Judaism, first by the Hebrews that worshiped the golden calf after their deliverance from Egypt, and second by Zionism (a movement that supports the re-establishment of a Jewish homeland in what is now the State of Israel) – spiritual and political hijackings that have far-reaching repercussions today. About Zionism, the author contends that it is not a religious movement but a secular movement that goes against God’s will. The second hijacking worsens the peace situations in the Middle East.



Critics will claim that In The Beginning reeks of anti-Semitism but it is not. The author only wants to expose the inconsistencies or contradictions in the Torah and in the Jewish religious history in hopes that mankind stop exploiting religion and its means to not incur the wrath of God. For the aerospace materials scientist El-Soudani, “the failures of the human spirit have far more devastating consequences than failures of metals and aircraft structures.”



In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 1: Judaism will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 1: Judaism

Written by Sami M. El-Soudani

Published by Xlibris

Published date: January 5, 2009

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author



Dr. Sami El-Soudani is an aerospace materials scientist specializing in fracture mechanics and failure analysis and has been engaged for over thirty years in averting failures of aircraft structures. For the past twenty years, however, he has been conducting independent theological research prompted by regrettable world events clearly showing that failures of the human spirit are of far more devastating consequences than failures of aircraft structures. Dr. El-Soudani was born in Egypt, received his undergraduate degree from the Soviet Union, his MSc Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), and his PhD Degree from the University of Cambridge, England.