Author Shares Own Childhood Stories in a Book
Advancements in technology have brought a lot of changes to man’s life especially in how little children live and enjoy their childhoods. Gadgets, modern innovations, and social media have become the common means of enjoyment. Can you imagine what it was like to live as a child decades ago?
An evidence of a good childhood are the stories told.
This book started out simply as the story of the author’s childhood. It soon ended up to be a book of humorous short stories depicting the adventures and misadventures of the author’s impressionable youth. The author didn’t know at his young age that his trusting and gullible nature would lead to these interesting narratives. Ordinary everyday events in the past serve as reminders of his childish sensibility. By sharing these stories, the author is heartened to learn that some people are reminded of their own childhoods, while those younger readers are sometimes surprised to learn how things used to be back when gadgets and modern innovations had not yet invaded the world.
This book is a must read for readers of all ages. It is full of humor and adventure that readers will surely love! It not only reminds the older of their childhoods, but also gives the younger a glimpse of what it was like to live in the past.
Gullible’s Travels was one of the titles presented during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.
Gullible’s Travels
Written by David Random
Published by AuthorHouse
Published date September 1, 2015
Paperback price $16.95
About the Author
David Random received his bachelor of fine arts degree from the Massachusetts College of Art in the year 1969. He has decades creating award-winning advertising for products ranging from hot dogs and cat food to mutual funds, bottled water and sneakers. Since the 1960’s, his works have been featured on national television as well as in publications like Life Magazine and Time Magazine. He retired in 2005. He currently resides in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
