Adventures and Misadventures of Author’s Impressionable Youth Inspires New Book

Gullible’s Travels, started out simply as memories of the author’s childhood. It then became a collection of humorous stories depicting the adventures and misadventures of the author’s impressionable youth. He didn’t know at his young age that his trusting and gullible nature would lead to these interesting narratives. Those ordinary everyday events in the past became reminders of his childish sensibility.

By sharing these stories, the author is heartened to learn that some people are reminded of their own childhoods, while those younger readers are sometimes surprised to learn of how things used to be back when gadgets and modern innovation have not yet invaded the lives of mankind.

This book is highly recommended for readers of all ages. It not just reminds the older of their childhoods, but also gives the younger a glimpse of what it was like to live in the past. It is full of humor and adventure that readers will surely love!

Gullible’s Travels will be featured as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Don’t miss the chance to grab a copy of this humorous book!



Gullible’s Travels

Written by David Random

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date September 1, 2015

Paperback price $16.95



About the Author

David Random currently resides in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He received his bachelor of fine arts degree from the Massachusetts College of Art in the year 1969. He has spent thirty-five years creating award-winning advertising for products ranging from hot dogs and cat food to mutual funds, bottled water and sneakers. Since the 1960’s, Random’s works have been featured on national television as well as in publications like Life Magazine and Time Magazine. He retired in 2005. He is also the author of the book “Defying Gravity and Other Short Stories from a Long Career in Advertising”.