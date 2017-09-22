Canon announces development of the Free Viewpoint Video System virtual camera system that creates an immersive viewing experience

Canon Inc. announced the development of the Free Viewpoint Video System, a new visual solution that incorporates the optical and sensor technologies cultivated by the Company over many years. Using this technology, Canon aims to provide a high-value-added imaging solution for a wide range of applications including sporting events.

Various types of video production are employed at sporting events to convey a passion for sports and the thrill of competition. With the development of its Free Viewpoint Video System—which creates a realistic, immersive experience that gives the user a sense that they are really there—Canon has achieved a video experience that can be viewed from various angles and viewpoints, expanding the boundaries of visual expression and contributing to the development of video culture.

The system comprises several high-resolution cameras set up around the stadium, which are connected to a network and controlled via software to simultaneously capture the game from multiple viewpoints. Afterward, image processing technology renders the videos as high-resolution 3-D spatial data where users can freely move a virtual camera around the 3-D space, resulting in video that can be viewed from various different angles and viewpoints.

The Free Viewpoint Video System offers a completely new, totally immersive visual experience that enables viewers to operate a virtual camera in 3-D space to move freely around the stadium and even experience the simulated physical sensation of being among players on the field during a game. Along with providing a new way to enjoy sporting events, Canon plans to explore such potential applications for this system as training teams and athletes.

J League Match: November 3, 2016

Kawasaki Frontale vs. Gamba Osaka

at Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium, Kanagawa Prefecture

Video: https://youtu.be/lqYNgzEqDsM

Canon strives to promote sports and culture by using its cutting-edge products and technologies to develop innovative ways to enjoy visual content.

Canon will showcase the Free Viewpoint Video System at the Canon booth during Inter BEE 2017, held from November 15 to 17 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.