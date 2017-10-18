Author Offers Book about Loving Someone with Schizophrenia and Living in Faith

Carolyn T. Linn courageously goes where very few would hope to venture in her book Loving a Beautiful Mind. She bravely shares a tale that still several of us would keep to ourselves and a topic that some still shun: living with a loved one with mental illness. In her story, it is about living with a husband with schizophrenia.

Carolyn shares a relatable yet moving story of the struggles of a couple and family dealing with a problem – theirs is a problem we could learn and take inspiration from. Her story starts off as idyllic and things going well for both her and her husband. Her husband, a brilliant, talented man who while preparing for a promising career in academia was diagnosed with schizophrenia. What happens next takes you on an extraordinary journey of love, faith and hope from a loving and God-fearing wife’s standpoint.



Loving a Beautiful Mind is an inspiring and faith-enhancing book for all readers. Thanks to the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 17, 2017, this perspective changer of a book and many other wonderful books were made available.

Loving a Beautiful Mind

Written by Carolyn T. Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 11, 2017

Paperback price: $22.99

About the author

Carolyn T. Linn is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art, and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California. In her book, Loving a Beautiful Mind, Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. Her other book, Heaven is Amazing! is an inspiring tale that describes the wonders of life after death, where she can already imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy, and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again!