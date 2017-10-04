Wife and Author Tells Her Viewpoint About Having a Husband With Schizophrenia

Carolyn T. Linn courageously steps into our awareness with her book Loving a Beautiful Mind. She braves the literary world by giving the readers an autobiographic, real-life account about struggling to live with a significant other afflicted with a psychological problem: schizophrenia.

She narrates the story about their family life, beginning from the seemingly idyllic and happy life, until the unexpected onset and diagnosis of schizophrenia in her husband. A husband, she describes as loving, brilliant and talented, he had the potential for a great and promising career in academia when the tragic news came to them: he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Their gripping story happened at a time when organizations and support groups that assist families in dealing with mental health are not yet established, and where society still lacks awareness and understanding of this complex mental illness. Their only recourse is their faith in Jesus Christ through prayer and dedicated living for God.

Loving a Beautiful Mind is an eye-opening and inspiring story of devastation, faith, hope and acceptance of life-altering events that happen to you and your loved ones. This is just one of the books you shouldn’t miss in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 17, 2017. Save the date!

Loving a Beautiful Mind

Written by Carolyn T. Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 11, 2017

Paperback price: $22.99

About the author:

Carolyn T. Linn is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art, and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California. In her book, Loving a Beautiful Mind, Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. Her other book, Heaven is Amazing! is an inspiring tale that describes the wonders of life after death, where she can already imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy, and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again!