GE Power Joins Industry Leaders to Kick-off Conversation on Power Plant Flexibility

The Clean Energy Ministerial Holds First Meeting for the Advanced Power Plant Flexibility Campaign

Meeting Brings Together Major Industry Players to Discuss Evolving Energy Landscape

Campaign Aims to Identify and Develop Solutions That Can Help Improve Flexibility to Meet Shifting Power Demands

As part of its continuing efforts to help drive much-needed flexibility for power producers around the globe, GE’s Power Services business (NYSE: GE) joined government officials, policymakers and leaders within the energy industry at this week’s kick-off meeting for the Clean Energy Ministerial’s (CEM) Advanced Power Plant Flexibility Campaign. With support from the International Energy Agency, the campaign focuses on better positioning the power industry to meet future challenges, which can be addressed most effectively through more flexible technology.

“GE Power is excited to help pave the way forward for the energy industry by redefining power plant flexibility,” said Paul McElhinney, president and CEO of GE’s Power Services business. “The Advanced Power Plant Flexibility Campaign brings together some of the world’s brightest minds in the energy industry and global governments to create a better understanding around the need for power plant flexibility as renewable and distributed generation become more prevalent in the global power mix.”

Led by the governments of China, Denmark and Germany, the Advanced Power Plant Flexibility Campaign represents a targeted approach to increase momentum and commitment from power producers and policymakers around the world to implement solutions that enable more flexibility in the global power plant fleet. It covers all forms of dispatchable power plants, particularly coal, gas, hydro and bioenergy. Members of the campaign include representatives from Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the European Commission, as well as companies such as Enel, Energinet.dk, GE, DONG Energy, COWI and the German think tank Agora Energiewende.

“Improving power plant flexibility will be essential as energy companies and utilities continue to integrate more wind and solar energy into their power mix, and the Advanced Power Plant Flexibility Campaign is well-positioned to help advance the industry in a way that will help ensure more reliable and flexible power to more people,” said Dr. Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. “Today, we took another step towards a more flexible power future.”

The conversation at this week’s meeting centered around how to accelerate the global energy transition to a cleaner generation mix. It also included a discussion on how the right policy and regulatory measures can help make global energy systems more resilient and reliable—especially when also embracing more flexible power plant technologies. Two GE leaders shared their expertise: Markus Becker, GE’s European government affairs and policy leader shared his insights on energy policy trends and the investments needed; Kevin Spengler, Fleet360* product line for GE’s Gas Plants Portfolio, spoke about the important connection needed between the physics and the financials when it comes to flexibility in power plants.

As the initiative moves forward, participants of the Advanced Power Plant Flexibility Campaign will work together to create win-win solutions and scenarios that address the industry’s flexibility needs in a financially viable way. GE, for example, has focused its recent efforts on developing hardware (like its hybrid electric gas turbine) and digital solutions (such as its OpFlex package) to help power producers achieve the flexibility they seek. To learn more about the Advanced Power Plant Flexibility Campaign, click here.

About the CEM

The Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) is a partnership of the world’s key economies working together to accelerate the global clean energy transition. Its origins stem from former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu, who wanted the first Clean Energy Ministerial to bring together ministers with responsibility for clean energy technologies globally. Launched in 2010, the CEM pairs the high-level engagement of energy ministers with year-round initiatives and campaigns to drive faster deployment of clean energy policies and technologies worldwide. www.cleanenergyministerial.org

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

About GE Power

GE Power is a world energy leader that provides technology, solutions and services across the entire energy value chain from the point of generation to consumption. We are transforming the electricity industry by uniting all the resources and scale of the world’s first Digital Industrial company. Our customers operate in more than 150 countries, and together we power more than a third of the world to illuminate cities, build economies and connect the world.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.gepower.com.

About GE’s Power Services Business

GE’s Power Services business, headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, delivers world-class solutions for our customers across total plant assets and their operational lifetimes. This organization supports 2,800+ customers worldwide with an installed base of 28,000+ power generation assets, which includes other OEMs, and taps into the Industrial Internet to improve the performance of our solutions over the entire life cycle through the power of software and big data analytics.