Akamai Appoints Aaron Ahola As General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, announced a planned succession in leadership within the Company’s legal organization. Aaron Ahola, Akamai’s Deputy General Counsel will succeed Melanie Haratunian as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1st.

Mr. Ahola joined Akamai in 2000 and has served in the roles of Assistant General Counsel, Deputy General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. His experience at Akamai has covered securities, mergers and acquisitions, global compliance, litigation management, patent and intellectual property, international regulations, commercial contracting, employment, risk management and public policy. Prior to Akamai, Mr. Ahola was an Associate at Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston. He received a JD from the University of Michigan Law School, and a B.A. in economics and political science from Tufts University.

“I am delighted to announce Aaron’s promotion to General Counsel,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai CEO and co-founder. “Aaron is a skilled and trusted advisor with a deep understanding of Akamai’s technology and ecosystem. He has been instrumental in fostering a culture of trust, innovation, compliance and integrity across our global business, while protecting our intellectual property and patent portfolio. I look forward to his continued pragmatic counsel and strategic leadership in this new role.”

Ms. Haratunian is retiring after 14 years as Akamai’s General Counsel and having worked with each of Akamai’s chief executive officers. As part of the transition, she will remain with the company in an advisory role reporting to Dr. Leighton.

“I want to thank Melanie for all she has contributed to Akamai as General Counsel,” Leighton added. “Melanie set the highest standards for integrity and professionalism during her long tenure here at Akamai, having built our world-class legal, public policy and compliance teams over a period of tremendous growth for the company.”

