A Tale of Murder, Mystery, and Suspense

David Random gives murder mystery a riveting twist in his gripping work of fiction, Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity.

In what was supposed to be a black-and-white murder case, Lt. Joe Antonelli and his partner, Detective Cassie Navarro, face a baffling puzzle they find too difficult to solve. There is a suspect, and he already gave a confession. However, in a bizarre twist of fate, he has a conjoined twin who is innocent. Joe is in a dilemma—he cannot let a murderer go, but he cannot send an innocent man to jail as well. How will it all turn out?

The book has received numerous positive feedback from acclaimed reviewers. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a winning twin spin that combines an ethical conundrum with a police procedural.” While Clarion Review claims Connected as “a wholly absorbing and spellbinding mystery from the start.”

Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity was featured by LitFire Publishing during the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, the country’s largest independent book fair, in East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia.





Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity

Written by David Random

About the Author

David Random has a degree in fine arts from the Massachusetts College of Art in 1969. With his keen eye for details, he took on the world of advertising. He was prominent in the Boston advertising community for thirty-five years, working as a creative director. After retirement, he continues working in his studio in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

More information about the author and his work is available at www.davidrandombooks.com.