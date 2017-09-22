Tata Communications’ new Americas chief to drive growth for U.S. enterprises across borders

“In this digital era, businesses’ survival depends on reliable, ubiquitous access to data, and their ability to communicate and collaborate seamlessly worldwide – whether they’re in New York, Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai or Hong Kong.”

Tata Communications, a leading provider of network, cloud and collaboration services, has appointed Bob Laskey as Regional Head of Americas. This appointment forms part of the company’s strategy of enabling its enterprise customers and cloud partners to drive their growth in the digital economy in both developed and emerging markets.

Chicago-based Laskey comes to Tata Communications after spending more than 20 years with companies such as CenturyLink, Microsoft, Oracle and Accenture. His aim is to accelerate the growth of the USD $2.9 billion Tata Communications in the Americas – the company’s largest market in terms of revenue outside of India.

Laskey and his team will focus on enabling enterprises to overcome the technological barriers of operating successfully across both developed markets and the high-growth economies of Africa, Middle East, South America and Asia. U.S. foreign direct investment in India, for example, increased from $7.2 billion in 2005 to $28.3 billion in 2015.

Highlighting the growing need for Tata Communications’ emerging markets expertise, global network reach and cloud and unified communications and collaboration (UCC) capabilities, over a quarter of large companies intend to invest in the country – as demonstrated by recent moves by enterprises such as Microsoft and Amazon. Laskey’s team looks to gain market share in the Americas both by acquiring new enterprise customers and forging new channel partnerships.

“In this digital era, businesses’ survival depends on reliable, ubiquitous access to data, and their ability to communicate and collaborate seamlessly worldwide – whether they’re in New York, Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai or Hong Kong,” said Bob Laskey. “They need consultative technology partners to support their borderless growth powered by data, and help them cope with the complexities that come with operating across different established and emerging markets. As leading cloud companies, manufacturers and other enterprises continue to invest outside of the Americas, I look to strengthen Tata Communications’ position as one of the few truly global technology and telecoms players that is able to meet the needs of today’s data economy.”

Tata Communications is seeing growing demand in the Americas for its cloud enablement services, including IZO™ SDWAN and IZO™ Internet WAN. They enable enterprises to access and manage data, applications and networking resources securely, reliably and cost-effectively across more than 100 countries, and adapt faster to changing market conditions. To facilitate collaboration worldwide, Tata Communications offers Skype for Business by Microsoft and Cisco WebEx. The company’s services are underpinned by its global network, which enables businesses to reach more than 240 countries and territories, and carries over 25% of the world’s Internet routes.

To address its customers’ growing data demands, Tata Communications has made new investments in its infrastructure in the Americas. By connecting the recently-launched Seabras-1 cable system to its Wall, NJ cable landing station and its global network, the company offers U.S. enterprises the most direct link between the financial centres of New York City and São Paulo. Additionally, the company has built three new points of presence (PoP) in Jacksonville, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and St. Louis, MO, growing its footprint to 48 PoPs across both major cities and emerging business hubs of the U.S.

“The World Economic Forum estimates that the value of digitization across industries could be greater than $100 trillion over the next 10 years – and cloud, connectivity and UCC technologies are critical to any business with global growth ambitions,” said James Parker, Chief Revenue Officer, Tata Communications. “Yet, many U.S. businesses struggle building a truly global IT infrastructure when they expand to new markets. With Bob on-board, we’re better placed to grow our Americas business and support our customers’ digital transformation on a global scale, helping them boost productivity and generate new revenue streams with agility.”

Tata Communications Limited (CIN no: L64200MH1986PLC039266) along with its subsidiaries (Tata Communications) is a leading global provider of A New World of Communications™. With a leadership position in emerging markets, Tata Communications leverages its advanced solutions capabilities and domain expertise across its global and pan-India network to deliver managed solutions to multi-national enterprises, service providers and Indian consumers.

The Tata Communications global network includes one of the most advanced and largest submarine cable networks and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to over 240 countries and territories across 400 PoPs, as well as nearly 1 million square feet of data centre and collocation space worldwide.

Tata Communications’ depth and breadth of reach in emerging markets includes leadership in Indian enterprise data services and leadership in global international voice. Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

http://www.tatacommunications.com

