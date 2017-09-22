Drama, Secrets, and Rivalry Combine in High Society Love Story

The history of betrayal and rivalry between corporate magnates cause an impending problem for their heirs. In Stephen Vasilas’s book, Love So True, two young and wealthy lovers go against all odds for their future. This love story blended with wealth and family secrets was showcased on September 1 to 3, 2017, by LitFire Publishing at the AJC Decatur Book Festival.

Xavier Chase had a rough childhood, but his unrivaled technological skills opened up doors of opportunities for him until he became a top entrepreneur and electrical engineer. Meanwhile, Leta Porter is a beautiful heiress, daughter of a millionaire. Her life was assumed to be good, but she was separated from her mother. The two meet and fall in love. This love is hindered by the fact that Leta is supposed to marry another tycoon’s son, Logan Hayes, and a concealed, complicated family history waiting to be revealed.

Follow this high society love triangle, and discover the family secret holding Xavier and Leta’s love apart. Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com.





Love So True

Written by Stephen Vasilas

Paperback | $25.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Authors

Stephen L. Vasilas is happily married and lives in his hometown in Alexandria, Virginia. His marriage was his main inspiration for Love So True. Writing has always been his hobby, along with ghost hunting with PROBE Paranormal Investigation Team.