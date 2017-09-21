Poetry Collection Recounts One Woman’s Journey to Overcoming Depression

[It] is a wonderful book on the topic of the lived experience of depression, as well as the healing process that can take place. It is deep and meaningful and speaks to the heart.”

Life is a series of unexpected ups and downs. There’s isolation and loneliness, but there’s also joy and hope. This is what author Barbara K. Mezera reminds readers in her poetry collection, From Despair to Hope and Healing: One Woman’s Journey in Poem, which encompasses thirty years of her life.

According to Mezera, each poem in the collection is personal because it describes specific experiences that happened during her depression treatment and afterward, when she made a career change. The poems she wrote have a universal appeal because they tackle common human experiences. A lot of people have been depressed, have struggled in their careers, or have had issues with their health. Students and friends urged her to share her poems with a wider audience.

An Amazon customer rates the book five stars and remarks, “[It] is a wonderful book on the topic of the lived experience of depression, as well as the healing process that can take place. It is deep and meaningful and speaks to the heart.”

From Despair to Hope and Healing is one of the books featured in the prestigious AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017.







From Despair to Hope and Healing: One Woman’s Journey in Poem

Written by Barbara K. Mezera

Paperback | $13.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Barbara K. Mezera was born in Wisconsin and has a master’s degree in clinical laboratory science and in special education. She teaches high school students with special needs, and she has a penchant for travelling and biking. She also enjoys reading, quilting, and knitting.