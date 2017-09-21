WWII POW’s Story of Valor Finally Told

B-17 bomber planes were called “Flying Fortresses” due to their imposing size, presence, and immense contributions to military missions during World War II. In Casey and the Flying Fortress, sports announcer and writer Mark Farina tells his father-in-law’s story as a copilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress over the skies of Europe.

Mark Farina set out to collect details of Casey’s journey as the copilot of the bomber plane. All of the ten-man crew of the bomber plane were held as prisoners of war in various Nazi POW camps. The book details their initial interrogation at the Dulag Luft, a POW transit camp for Air Force prisoners apprehended by German forces, after their aircraft was shot down over the German-Dutch border and after their initial evading of capture with the aid of local Dutch townspeople.

“Emotional, gratifying, and cathartic to the families and surviving crew members,” Dana Lee, an Amazon customer, says. “I highly recommend Casey and the Flying Fortress.”

Casey and the Flying Fortress was one of the books featured by LitFire Publishing during the AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017. The annual book fair was held at 101 East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia. Over eighty-thousand attendees across the country gathered to celebrate the written word.





About the Author

Mark Farina, a native Chicagoan, has worked as a sportscaster, sportswriter, and government public relations specialist in a forty-year career. He majored in communications at Illinois State University while he studied radio-TV at Columbia College, Chicago.

More information about the author and his work is available on his website, www.markfarinaauthor.com.