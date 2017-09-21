Children’s Book Gives Important Life Reminder

Smith’s own relationships with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are the sources of inspiration for her book. She sees their bonds as a blessing, giving her much love and happiness in her life.

The love between family members is an unconditional one. Children’s book author Austine Royer Smith shows this in her latest offering, Grandma Waves with Her Heart.

The book centers on the bond between Grandma and her grandson, Rooster, whom Grandma has helped raise since Rooster was a baby. As Rooster grows up to be a man, their relationship also grows stronger with each passing day. The colorful illustrations in each page add a visual element to the story, enabling young readers to better appreciate its lessons.

Smith’s own relationships with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are the sources of inspiration for her book. She sees their bonds as a blessing, giving her much love and happiness in her life. Through depicting the close ties between Grandma and Rooster, she hopes that readers will be able to learn and appreciate the value of love between family members. Several readers gave the book five-star ratings on Amazon; they deemed the book as an easy and enjoyable read.

Grandma Waves with Her Heart was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017, the largest independent book festival in the country. The event ran from September 1 to 3, at 101 East Court Square in Decatur, Georgia.





Grandma Waves with Her Heart

Written by Austine Royer Smith

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Children have a special place in Austine Royer Smith’s heart. By establishing the Founding House Ministries, she gets to reach out to disadvantaged Haitian children by giving them a home and providing them with secular and religious education. The public speaker, ministry worker, and author has published several children’s books.