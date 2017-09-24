Scott Kimbro’s, SubmUrgency - Free Download Tomorrow (09/25/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Scott Kimbro’s new book, SubmUrgency: How to Live - and Die - Without Regret. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on September 25th.

There are three types of Urgencies: Obvious, Optional, and Hidden - or “SubmUrgencies.” People who go through life thinking that there are only Obvious Urgencies end up with a lot of regret at the end of their lives. In this book, each type of urgency is defined, there is a list of examples for each urgency (sometimes with the help of songs, movies, studies, or other books), and there are techniques outlined to teach readers how to overcome them. As a result, the reader will understand “How to Live - and Die - Without Regret.”

SubmUrgency by Scott Kimbro has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying:

“This book is rich with stories, and powerful reminders of the most important things in life and success. Uniquely written, simple to read, and everyone on the journey to a better life will find nuggets to better their effectiveness in this world. Every once in a decade a new book comes out that changes an industry. SubmUrgency is that book for this decade. Scott has pulled together the steps to go from where you are to where you want to be. It’s almost like Scott takes you back over the last 100 years of great writers on business and success, that have impacted and changed millions of people lives and put it all in one book. Congratulations Scott, This is a fantastic work of art.” – Dale McNelly

“Great book and a very knowledgeable author!” – Laurie Sue

About the Author:

Scott Kimbro is a born-and-raised Nashvillian, who loves to teach. His background is in financial management and accounting, as well as Network Marketing. Scott and his wife, Mary Evelyn, live in Spring Hill, Tennessee with their two daughters. Scott also has two adult children who live in middle Tennessee.

Scott found himself being unfulfilled in the accounting and financial management positions he held over the years. It was not until he had some career tests - and spiritual gifts tests - that he discovered his knack for teaching. Once he found Network Marketing and learned the necessary skills, he thrived! He discovered that, by focusing on “teaching that matter to people who care”, he could help people create successful businesses of their own.

Scott now consults with business owners - both home-based and corporate - to teach them how to teach others to live purposeful lives.