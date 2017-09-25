Royal Protection Plan Provides Expert Advice On Auto Extended Warranties

When planning to buy protection for a new or used vehicle, it is vital to conduct thorough research and consult with auto insurance experts.

Choosing the ideal extended service warranty requires careful consideration. This helps vehicle owners to pick a plan that suits specific needs and provides maximum coverage at an affordable price. The Royal Protection Plan offers solutions that satisfy varying coverage requirements. The plans are designed to place the needs of customers first.

When planning to buy protection for a new or used vehicle, it is vital to conduct thorough research and consult with auto insurance experts. Doing so provides a surefire way to understand the wide range of service plans on offer and select an option that is right for specific needs. Some contracts only protect major components like the engine and the gearbox while others provide comprehensive cover.

Consumers must make an effort to understand the basics of extended service plans. Thomas Scott, Executive Vice-President at Royal, recently defined the characteristics of the coverage plans. He spelt out the differences and similarities between the original manufacturer’s warranty and the extended service plan. The packages are designed to cover motorists when it comes to the cost of qualified mechanical repairs, such as replacement parts, sales tax and technical labor.

Repair costs for older models are typically higher, thus Scott recommends taking out an extended service plan. This type of insurance protects against unexpected repair bills, which can be an inconvenience. Some of the vehicle repair bills can reach thousands of dollars. Without coverage, motorists will have to pay for the bills as an out of the pocket expense.

Customers with vehicles that are still covered by the original factory warranty can take advantage of lower premiums. The same applies to motorists whose automobiles are in good condition. In some cases, The Royal Protection Plan offers coverage that goes beyond items listed under the original manufacturer’s warranty.

The Claims Process

Many customers are interested in knowing how the claims process works. The Royal Protection Plan follows a standard process when handling claims. Customers are not required to take the vehicle to verified or specific repair shops. This approach differs from the majority of other plans offered by various extended warranty providers. It is intended to ensure flexibility and provide a variety of repair shop options.

All claims are handled expeditiously to avoid inconveniencing customers. As a result, customers can get back on the road in a timely fashion. Royal offers a rental car in the event that the vehicle stays overnight at the repair shop. Once all the details of a claim have been assessed, the customer can take the vehicle to a repair shop, which is expected to call Royal to file a claim.

All components listed on the Royal packages are covered for mechanical failure.