Scientist Solves a Murder Unlike Any Other

The book, the twists and its characters, bring out the adventurous self within us.

One of the best ways to spend your weekend is to go to an adventure or in this case maybe solve a murder? If the latter is what you seek then Philip Emma’s mystery novel Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder is the food for your thrill-seeking soul.

When the police can’t crack a case there’s only one person to call and that is Mickey Maux. As a wealthy and retired scientist, Mickey Maux likes to solve cases for fun. When taking his usual route home from the mall strip Maux encounters a buff guy in a suit, with a bullet through his head. When police got involved, this case turned out to be something completely different than what it seemed. A murder case became a puzzle four friends are willing to solve. But Mickey Maux has found the solution to crack this case wide open, and that is to frame the murderer.

The plot was very unique and I found my intrigue for the book slowly building up as the story progresses. Upon reading I’ve noticed how the main character’s point of view is very mundane, he sounds like a friendly Joe and you can’t really see him as the detective extraordinaire that he is on the first few glances. Which I think is great because you can get that sense of shock when you see his genius unfold.

Philip Emma’s Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder is perfect for those who are seeking that edge-of-your-seat kind of thrill. This novel was featured in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017. Be sure to get your copy of this phenomenal read!

Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder

Written by: Philip Emma

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: May 16, 2017

Paperback price: $18.28

About the Author:

Dr. Philip Emma has a PhD in Electrical Engineering and is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He holds over 200 patents and has written over 300 articles. He is currently an Expert Witness and is a well-known columnist on patent and claims.