Retired Scientist Solves a Murder in a Peculiar Way

Philip Emma’s masterpiece Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder is surely going to send you into a wild adventure that is jam-packed with action, mystery, and a little bit of humour along the road.

Mickey Maux is a wealthy retired scientist who likes to solve cases that the police can’t handle. On the way home from a haircut and a trip to the grocery, Maux encounters a mysterious crime scence. When police starts investigating, the case turns out to be something even more dangerous than what it appears to be. This grew into a jigsaw puzzle four friends are itching to solve and crack wide open. But Mickey Maux pieces all of it together in a very unique way, by framing the murderer.

Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder gives a new and refreshing perspective towards mystery cases. Creativity or thinking out of the box is very important and risks have got to be taken for the sake of justice.

This novel is a recommended read for mystery junkies, thrill-seekers, and anyone who is looking for danger. Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder is one of the many books to be featured in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Don’t miss the chance to read such a great find!



Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder

Written by: Philip Emma

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: May 16, 2017

Paperback price: $18.28

About the Author:

Dr. Philip Emma is a retired Chief Scientist from IBM TJ Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights. He has a PhD in Electrical Engineering and is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Emma has written over 300 articles and has taught at several universities. He is currently doing work as an Expert Witness for patent litigation and is a well-known columnist on the topic of patents and claims.