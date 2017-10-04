Concerned Pastor Encourages Readers to Pray for the Holy City

Considered to be the ‘Holy City’ to the Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike, Jerusalem is caught in an almost never-ending conflict between the Palestinians and Jews.

The book Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem tells readers that the roots of the conflicts are spiritual and not political. Written by Douglas Kittredge, this book is a prayer guide, not just for the readers, but also for the people in Israel to consider the issues that are the underlying motives for the conflicts in the region.

This well-written and inspiring book contains fourteen chapters that will give the readers the idea of how sacred the city is. It is explained in the book why Jerusalem needs people’s prayers to seek God’s plan for the country of Israel.

About the authors

Douglas Kittredge is a pastor who has engaged in reconciliation between Messianic Jews and Palestinian believers for over twenty years. The vision is to support the ministry of local Messianic and Palestinian congregations both in Israel and the West Bank. The roots of the conflicts in the region are not essentially political but are spiritual. The gospel of Jesus Christ alone can heal the fractures and conflicts in the Middle East. The author is a graduate of Wheaton College (BA); Westminster Theological Seminary (M.Div); and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary (D.Min).