Author Wondrously Details a Possum’s Life and Adventures in a Well-reviewed Five-star Book

“Harriet’s Journal” by Michael Springthorpe is a book for everyone, and not just an ordinary book; in fact, it is way far from ordinary. This is a book about Harriet, a possum who started keeping a journal since she was just six months old. The book is so elaborately fantastic and a very good read that revealing more than that part of the story feels like a major spoil. So instead, here are great compliments and maybe a bit more detail that’ll serve as trails for most readers to follow and finally lead them into the wondrous journal of Harriet.

The story seamlessly appeals to both children and adults. Sweet and memorable, this is a book good for one sitting, but surely something that the readers will tend to remember for a life time. This book will brilliantly change the readers’ views about possums, that if the readers’ already had a thought or more on what or how they may be. It will leave the readers in a state of eternal admiration for such a sympathetic creature, which most just overlook. This book serves as a good reminder that all creatures, big and small, have their purpose. This possum indeed has the right to keep her journal.

It is a very touching account of an animal’s strength not only to do what it takes to survive, but also to really live life and exist with a purpose. Springthorpe was very delicate in his ways when it comes to painting pictures with his words, and on how he left a message, a beautiful moral, for everyone.

“Harriet’s Journal” was one of the books featured at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair held last October 11, 2017. It is a must have.



Harriet’s Journal

Written by Michael Springthorpe

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date March 16, 2012

Paperback price: $14.97



About the authorWriter Michael Springthorpe (“Mayflower Gilbert and Sullivan,” “Eppie and Beppie,” “The Bones at Red 22”) was born in Australia and presently lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kate and many babies and it was he who, in a season not long ago, helped a tiny possum channel the story of her priceless and valiant life. “In that day the wolf and the lamb will live together, the leopard will lie down with the baby goat…” (Isaiah 11-6).