A Three-Volume Collection of Books Shares an Extraordinary Tale of Friendship That Spans Centuries

Memories of a Shared Friendship: Ideas, Musings, and Meditations (volumes 1, 2 and 3) by Ted Sitea are three volumes of correspondence between two friends over three decades. All the books contain the ideas, musings and meditations of two friends, Steve Kogan and Ted Sitea, during their correspondence.

Books about friendship that are as detailed and voluminous as this one are rare and hard to come by. Ted Sitea kept his trove of literary and social connection treasures and had them immortalized into the three volumes of Memories of a Shared Friendship. The admirable and extraordinary correspondence of two close friends over the span of decades will surely inspire readers to treasure and cherish the friendships that they have.

Memories of a Shared Friendship is both a biographical and autobiographical account of two friends and the strong friendship they developed over the years. This is a fascinating set of books in that the timeline of their friendship spanned the sunset years of the 20th century and the dawn of the 21st century, which coincidentally also translates as the end of a millennium and the start of a new one. Readers from both millenniums will find common interest in a book about friendship that transcends millennia and brings with it a vivid description of American history and culture from the years 1987 up to 2015.

Memories of a Shared Friendship: Ideas, Musings, and Meditations

Written by Ted Sitea

Published by Blurb

Published date December 12, 2016

Paperback price: $58.99



About the author

Theodore “Ted” Sitea’s roots can be traced back to Romania. He currently lives in Lake, Indiana with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Memories of a Shared Friendship are three books compiling three volumes of correspondence with his friend, Steve Kogan.