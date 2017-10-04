Novel Highlights Cultural Conflicts and Their Effects on the Younger Generation

The Jericho Wall tells the about a young couple’s romantic love story. The couple came from different cultural backgrounds. The young man, an Igbo named Okocha Anigbo, fell in love with an American girl named Tatiana Karefa. The family, especially the father, of the young Igbo man is against the relationship because the Igbo community deeply discourages relationships outside their clan. True love prevails, though, and the couple married and eventually conceived their first child.

The book is very well-written and the story is quite interesting. This is a wonderful addition to one’s collection. The Jericho Wall will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.

The Jericho Wall

Written by: Christian Chike Momah

Published by: Xlibris, Corp.

Published date: October 27, 2011

Paperback price: $19.99

About the author

Christian Chike Momah was born on October 20, 1930. He was educated at the St. Michael’s (C.M.S.) School, Aba; the Government College, Umuahia; and the University College, Ibadan, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in History, English and Religious Studies in 1953. In 1959, he obtained the Associateship of the Library Association from the University College, London. He was the first Nigerian graduate Land Officer (1954-1956) in the Public Service of the Eastern Nigerian government. Then he worked as a librarian in the University College, Ibadan (1956-1962); the University of Lagos (1962-1965); and the United Nations, first in Geneva, Switzerland (1966-1978), and then in New York (from 1978 till his retirement in 1990). He has authored five other published novels: (1). FRIENDS AND DREAMS (1997); (2) TITI: Biafran Maid in Geneva (1999); (3). THE SHINING ONES: The Umuahia School days of Obinna Okoye (2003; reprinted 2010)); (4). THE STREAM NEVER DRIES UP (2008); (5) A SNAKE UNDER A THATCH (2008). He has written a few articles on Nigeria and on the USA. Chike Momah has been married to Ethel, nee Obi, since 1959. The couple has two sons (Chukwudi and Azuka) and one daughter (Adaora), and has been blessed with seven grandchildren, and counting. Among his contemporaries in high school and/or college are some of Africa’s most noted writers: Chinua Achebe (Africa’s foremost novelist, trail-blazer and essayist); Chukwuemeka Ike (acclaimed university administrator and prolific novelist); Wole Soyinka (1986 Nobel laureate in Literature); and the late Christopher Okigbo (considered to be Nigeria’s “finest ever” poet, as per the 15th edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica). He is an involved member of the Nigerian community in the U.S.A., and has been honored with awards recognizing this involvement, including the first meritorious awards given by Songhai Charities, Inc., and by the Government College Umuahia Old Boys Association, Inc., both in 2003.

In 2003, he was honored with a chieftaincy (Nnabuenyi Nnewi) by HRH Kenneth Orizu, Igwe Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria.

In 2011, the Texas House of Representatives, and the Senate, by a resolution in each chamber, recognized him for his contributions to the literature of his homeland