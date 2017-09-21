Guggenheim Museum and Dior Announce 2017 Guggenheim International Gala Honorees and Pre-Party Performance by HAIM

The 2017 Guggenheim International Gala (GIG) on November 15 and 16 in the museum’s landmark building will celebrate the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s 80th anniversary by recognizing pioneering artists and arts patrons that embody its forward-looking identity. The festivities kick off on November 15 with a special Pre-Party performance by HAIM, whose 2017 critically acclaimed album, Something to Tell You, debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200. A benefit dinner on Thursday, November 16, will follow, honoring visionary artist Cai Guo-Qiang, known for his groundbreaking and extraordinary multimedia artwork; Jennifer Blei Stockman, who served as president of the Guggenheim Board of Trustees for twelve years; and UBS, in recognition of the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative, a global contemporary art collaboration. Dancer Daniil Simkin will perform an excerpt from his Works & Process at the Guggenheim–commissioned production, Falls the Shadow, featuring costume design by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Artistic Director of Dior.

Proceeds from the GIG contribute to the Guggenheim Museum’s general operating fund, which advances a range of internationally acclaimed exhibitions and educational programs, supports stewardship of the Guggenheim’s singular collection of modern and contemporary works of art, and provides for the care of the museum’s landmark Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building.

Gala Co-Chairs include Christina and Robert Baker, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Valerie and Charles Diker, Wendy Fisher and Dennis Goodman, Phyllis and William Mack, Nancy and Howard Marks, Lauren Baker Pinkus and Scott Pinkus, Pilar Crespi Robert and Stephen Robert, Denise and Andrew Saul, and Sidney Toledano.

Tickets to the GIG Pre-Party on November 15 include a performance by HAIM, a full open bar, and an opportunity to view a selection of works from Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World, an interpretive survey of experimental Chinese art from 1989 to 2008. Tickets are $225 for members and $250 general admission. A one-year membership to the Guggenheim Young Collectors Council (YCC) may be combined with an individual ticket to the Pre-Party for the discounted price of $750. The event has a limited capacity.

Tickets for the GIG Pre-Party will go on sale Monday, September 18, at noon. For tickets and more information, visit guggenheim.org/GIG2017. For further information about tickets to the GIG dinner on November 16, contact %20specialevents@guggenheim.org.

HAIM are sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, hailing from Los Angeles. The band released its critically acclaimed and highly anticipated sophomore album Something to Tell You in July, which debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200. Something to Tell You is the follow-up to their 2013 debut album Days Are Gone, which earned the band a Grammy Awards nomination for Best New Artist. Renowned for its engaging, high-energy live performances, HAIM has toured the world playing headline shows and festival stages, including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and more.

Founded in 1937, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of art, primarily of the modern and contemporary periods, through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The Guggenheim network that began in the 1970s when the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, was joined by the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice, has since expanded to include the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (opened 1997) and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (currently in development). The Guggenheim Foundation continues to forge international collaborations that celebrate contemporary art, architecture, and design within and beyond the walls of the museum, including the Guggenheim Social Practice initiative, Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative, and The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Chinese Art Initiative. More information about the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation can be found at guggenheim.org.