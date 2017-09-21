IK Investment Partners to sell Schenck Process to Blackstone

IK Investment Partners (“IK”), a leading Pan-European private equity firm, is pleased to announce that the IK 2007 Fund has reached an agreement with private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) to sell Schenck Process (“Schenck”), a global market leader in measuring and process technology.

Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, Schenck develops and manufactures innovative solutions for a wide range of industrial processes including weighing, feeding, conveying and filtration. With over 2,300 employees’ worldwide and significant operations across Europe, North and South America, China, India and Australia, Schenck serves a diversified customer base across a variety of industries, including food, chemicals, mining and construction.

“Schenck is an innovative and unrivalled leader, and we see considerable opportunity to grow the business both organically and by acquisitions in its various end markets. We are excited to team up with management and accompany Schenck in the next stage of its development,” said Lionel Assant, Head of European Private Equity at Blackstone.

“This investment underlines our strong commitment to the German market as we continue to evaluate further opportunities across Europe. Blackstone has a proud record of working with growing companies and supporting their strategies and we are hugely excited about our new partnership with Schenck,” added Juergen Pinker, Managing Director at Blackstone.

“As we embark on an exciting new chapter for Schenck, I would like to thank IK for their invaluable support over the past years. Blackstone’s significant sector experience and financial backing make them the ideal new partner. As we commit to further investment in innovation and developing new technologies, we look forward to accelerating growth across our international footprint,” said Andreas Evertz, President & CEO of Schenck.

“During the IK 2007 Fund’s ownership, Schenck has transformed its business focus from a mechanical manufacturer to a service and integrated solutions provider, achieved significant growth by expanding the product portfolio and entering new markets both organically and through selected add-on acquisitions. It has been a pleasure working with the management team, and we wish them the very best as they continue on their growth trajectory,” said Detlef Dinsel, Partner at IK Investment Partners and advisor to the IK 2007 Fund.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Schenck Process

Schenck Process is the global technology and market leader in applied measuring technology. We make processes work in all areas of industry throughout the world. For us that means improving our customer processes in terms of reliability, efficiency, and accuracy. Combining outstanding equipment and extensive process knowledge, we develop and manufacture innovative solutions for weighing, feeding, conveying, screening, automation, and air filtration applications. We focus on the needs of our customers and support them through the whole lifecycle of a product. For more information, visit www.schenckprocess.com

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies in which we invest, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with over $370 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com

About IK Investment Partners

IK Investment Partners (“IK”) is a Pan-European private equity firm focused on investments in the Nordics, DACH region, France, and Benelux. Since 1989, IK has raised more than €9 billion of capital and invested in over 110 European companies. IK funds support companies with strong underlying potential, partnering with management teams and investors to create robust, well-positioned businesses with excellent long-term prospects. For more information, visit www.ikinvest.com