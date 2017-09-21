Barnes & Noble Announces More Than 100 Italian-American Authors Marching Up Fifth Avenue in the Columbus Citizens Foundation’s Annual Columbus Day Parade

Barnes & Noble, Inc., along with the Columbus Citizens Foundation, today announced that more than 100 Italian-American authors will be marching up Fifth Avenue in this year’s Columbus Day Parade. Chairman and Founder of Barnes & Noble, Leonard Riggio, was named Grand Marshal of the 73rd Columbus Day Parade and created the theme for this year, “A Celebration of Italian-American Authors.” He invited Italian-American authors from across the country to participate in the parade and received an overwhelming response. The full list of authors includes bestsellers like David Baldacci, Lorenzo Carcaterra, Nelson DeMille, Wally Lamb, Lisa Scottoline, Gay Talese, Adriana Trigiani, and more. Other well-known authors marching in the parade include Danny Aiello, Tony Danza, Susan Lucci and Debi Mazar, plus many other big names listed below. In addition, Barnes & Noble will hand out 50,000 copies of a beautifully bound edition of The Constitution of the United States of America with the Declaration of Independence for free at the parade.

“I have long held the belief that Italian-American writers have received little recognition for their contribution to America’s literary heritage, and that’s why I am so pleased to honor these 100 plus authors who will be marching with me in the parade,” said Mr. Riggio. “In addition, we decided to hand out 50,000 copies of The Constitution of the United States of America with the Declaration of Independence at this year’s parade, because at this time in our country’s history we recognize how important these documents are in bringing us together.”

Angelo Vivolo, President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, had this to say; “The Columbus Citizens Foundation is so honored to have Leonard Riggio as this year’s Grand Marshal in our 73rdannual parade. His celebration of Italian-American authors and his creation of this year’s Parade theme are both clear indications of the Parade’s intention of celebrating Italian-American culture and achievement.”

Following is the full list of Italian-American authors participating in this year’s Columbus Day Parade:

Filomena Abys-Smith

Lauren Acampora

Marisa Acocella Marchetto

Kim Addonizio

Danny Aiello

J.J. Anselmo

Michael Ausiello

David Baldacci

Gina Barreca

Maria Bartiromo

Lisa Marie Basile

Raymond Bean

Sheryll Bellman

Elizabeth Bettina

Eugenia Bone

Louisa Calio

Alisyn Camerota

Philip Caputo

Lorenzo Carcaterra

Mary Carlomagno

Michael Carosone

Mary Ann Castronovo Fusco

Olivia Kate Cerrone

Jeff Cicletti

Gabriele Corcos

Wendy Corsi Staub

Andrew Cuomo

Tony Danza

Stefano De Angelis

Anthony DeCurtis

Robyn Stein DeLuca

Nelson DeMille

Rachel Guido deVries

Rocco DiSpirito

John Domini

Dianne Durante

Louisa Ermelino

Ed Falco

Helena Farrell

Rina Ferrarelli

Luigi Fontanella

Marisa Frasca

Jamie Freveletti

Marc Gallicchio

Fred Gardaphé

John Gennari

Catherine Gigante-Brown

Edward Giobbi

Joe Giordano

Daniela Gioseffi

William Giraldi

Mary Giuliani

Alex Guarnaschelli

Connie Guzzo-McParland

David Hajdu

Ann Harson

Bridget Kinsella

Jerry Krase

Wally Lamb

Annie Rachele Lanzillotto

Loretta LaRoche

Maria Laurino

Anna Lawton

Joseph LoGiudice

Susan Lucci

Lorraine Mangione, PhD

John Marchese

Angel Marinaccio

Donna Masini

Mike Massimino

Debi Mazar

Maria Mazziotti Gillan

Tom Mendicino

Roland Merullo

Mario Mignone

Paul Moses

Liz Mugavero

Caroline Nastro

Rosemary Novellino-Mearns

Paul Paolicelli

Enrico Pellegrini

Valerie Pepe

Peter Pezzelli

Felice Picano

John Positano

Dr. Rock Positano

Stanislao Pugliese

Rossella Rago

Marianna Randazzo

Michelle Reale

Karen Rinaldi

Nicholas Rinaldi

Richard Rinaldo

Gianni Riotta

Mark Rotella

Joseph Salvatore

Tom Santopietro

Jill Santopolo

Julie Scelfo

Sal Scognamillo

Lisa Scottoline

Francesa Serritella

J.R. Sharp

Jim Shephard

Steven Sorrentino

Jerry Spinelli

Helene Stapinski

Linda Stasi

Gay Talese

Karen Tintori

Joseph Tirella

Bill Tonelli

Adriana Trigiani

Joanna Valente

Richard Vetere

Dan Yaccarino

Robert Zweig

The annual parade, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the United States, will take place on Monday, October 9, 2017, beginning at 11:00 a.m. As Grand Marshal, Mr. Riggio will lead dozens of marching bands and floats and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street. The Columbus Day Parade, organized by the Columbus Citizens Foundation, began in 1929 when New York City businessman and Italian immigrant Generoso Pope led a parade from East Harlem to Columbus Circle.

Also being celebrated during the Columbus Day Parade as 2017 Honorees are Dr. Laura Forese, COO of New York Presbyterian and Thomas Iovino, the founder of Judlau Contracting, Inc.

Event: Columbus Day Parade

Location: Fifth Ave. from 44th – 72nd Streets

Date: Monday, October 9, 2017

Hours: 11:00 AM – 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast: WABC-TV, 12 Noon – 3:00 p.m.