Barnes & Noble Announces More Than 100 Italian-American Authors Marching Up Fifth Avenue in the Columbus Citizens Foundation’s Annual Columbus Day Parade
Chairman and Founder of Barnes & Noble Leonard Riggio Is This Year’s Grand Marshal and Created the Theme “A Celebration of Italian-American Authors”
Barnes & Noble Will Hand Out 50,000 Copies of The Constitution of the United States of America with the Declaration of Independence for Free at the Parade
Barnes & Noble, Inc., along with the Columbus Citizens Foundation, today announced that more than 100 Italian-American authors will be marching up Fifth Avenue in this year’s Columbus Day Parade. Chairman and Founder of Barnes & Noble, Leonard Riggio, was named Grand Marshal of the 73rd Columbus Day Parade and created the theme for this year, “A Celebration of Italian-American Authors.” He invited Italian-American authors from across the country to participate in the parade and received an overwhelming response. The full list of authors includes bestsellers like David Baldacci, Lorenzo Carcaterra, Nelson DeMille, Wally Lamb, Lisa Scottoline, Gay Talese, Adriana Trigiani, and more. Other well-known authors marching in the parade include Danny Aiello, Tony Danza, Susan Lucci and Debi Mazar, plus many other big names listed below. In addition, Barnes & Noble will hand out 50,000 copies of a beautifully bound edition of The Constitution of the United States of America with the Declaration of Independence for free at the parade.
“I have long held the belief that Italian-American writers have received little recognition for their contribution to America’s literary heritage, and that’s why I am so pleased to honor these 100 plus authors who will be marching with me in the parade,” said Mr. Riggio. “In addition, we decided to hand out 50,000 copies of The Constitution of the United States of America with the Declaration of Independence at this year’s parade, because at this time in our country’s history we recognize how important these documents are in bringing us together.”
Angelo Vivolo, President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, had this to say; “The Columbus Citizens Foundation is so honored to have Leonard Riggio as this year’s Grand Marshal in our 73rdannual parade. His celebration of Italian-American authors and his creation of this year’s Parade theme are both clear indications of the Parade’s intention of celebrating Italian-American culture and achievement.”
Following is the full list of Italian-American authors participating in this year’s Columbus Day Parade:
Filomena Abys-Smith
Lauren Acampora
Marisa Acocella Marchetto
Kim Addonizio
Danny Aiello
J.J. Anselmo
Michael Ausiello
David Baldacci
Gina Barreca
Maria Bartiromo
Lisa Marie Basile
Raymond Bean
Sheryll Bellman
Elizabeth Bettina
Eugenia Bone
Louisa Calio
Alisyn Camerota
Philip Caputo
Lorenzo Carcaterra
Mary Carlomagno
Michael Carosone
Mary Ann Castronovo Fusco
Olivia Kate Cerrone
Jeff Cicletti
Gabriele Corcos
Wendy Corsi Staub
Andrew Cuomo
Tony Danza
Stefano De Angelis
Anthony DeCurtis
Robyn Stein DeLuca
Nelson DeMille
Rachel Guido deVries
Rocco DiSpirito
John Domini
Dianne Durante
Louisa Ermelino
Ed Falco
Helena Farrell
Rina Ferrarelli
Luigi Fontanella
Marisa Frasca
Jamie Freveletti
Marc Gallicchio
Fred Gardaphé
John Gennari
Catherine Gigante-Brown
Edward Giobbi
Joe Giordano
Daniela Gioseffi
William Giraldi
Mary Giuliani
Alex Guarnaschelli
Connie Guzzo-McParland
David Hajdu
Ann Harson
Bridget Kinsella
Jerry Krase
Wally Lamb
Annie Rachele Lanzillotto
Loretta LaRoche
Maria Laurino
Anna Lawton
Joseph LoGiudice
Susan Lucci
Lorraine Mangione, PhD
John Marchese
Angel Marinaccio
Donna Masini
Mike Massimino
Debi Mazar
Maria Mazziotti Gillan
Tom Mendicino
Roland Merullo
Mario Mignone
Paul Moses
Liz Mugavero
Caroline Nastro
Rosemary Novellino-Mearns
Paul Paolicelli
Enrico Pellegrini
Valerie Pepe
Peter Pezzelli
Felice Picano
John Positano
Dr. Rock Positano
Stanislao Pugliese
Rossella Rago
Marianna Randazzo
Michelle Reale
Karen Rinaldi
Nicholas Rinaldi
Richard Rinaldo
Gianni Riotta
Mark Rotella
Joseph Salvatore
Tom Santopietro
Jill Santopolo
Julie Scelfo
Sal Scognamillo
Lisa Scottoline
Francesa Serritella
J.R. Sharp
Jim Shephard
Steven Sorrentino
Jerry Spinelli
Helene Stapinski
Linda Stasi
Gay Talese
Karen Tintori
Joseph Tirella
Bill Tonelli
Adriana Trigiani
Joanna Valente
Richard Vetere
Dan Yaccarino
Robert Zweig
The annual parade, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the United States, will take place on Monday, October 9, 2017, beginning at 11:00 a.m. As Grand Marshal, Mr. Riggio will lead dozens of marching bands and floats and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street. The Columbus Day Parade, organized by the Columbus Citizens Foundation, began in 1929 when New York City businessman and Italian immigrant Generoso Pope led a parade from East Harlem to Columbus Circle.
Also being celebrated during the Columbus Day Parade as 2017 Honorees are Dr. Laura Forese, COO of New York Presbyterian and Thomas Iovino, the founder of Judlau Contracting, Inc.
Event: Columbus Day Parade
Location: Fifth Ave. from 44th – 72nd Streets
Date: Monday, October 9, 2017
Hours: 11:00 AM – 3:00 p.m.
Broadcast: WABC-TV, 12 Noon – 3:00 p.m.
