Simon & Schuster Reports Extraordinary Sales for Hillary Rodham Clinton’s ‘What Happened’: Biggest First Week Sale for Hardcover NonFiction Since 2012

Simon & Schuster today announced that Hillary Rodham Clinton’s WHAT HAPPENED sold 167,000 hardcover copies in the United States in its first week on sale. Based on weekly data reported by NPD Bookscan, this outstanding sales volume gives WHAT HAPPENED the biggest first week sales recorded by any author for a hardcover nonfiction title published since 2012.

Total sales of WHAT HAPPENED in all formats (hardcover, ebook, CD and digital audio) were more than 300,000 copies, based on reporting from both Bookscan and non-Bookscan accounts.

Other significant sales accomplishments for WHAT HAPPENED are:

The best week of digital audio sales in the company’s history.

The best week of ebook sales for any nonfiction book from Simon & Schuster since the 2011 publication of Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson.

In the United Kingdom, WHAT HAPPENED, published by Simon & Schuster U.K., will be the #1 nonfiction hardcover the Sunday Times bestseller list to be published on September 24.

Simon & Schuster has already gone back to press three times, and there are a total of 800,000 copies of WHAT HAPPENED in print.

Carolyn Reidy, President & CEO of Simon & Schuster said, “The remarkable response to WHAT HAPPENED indicates that, notwithstanding all that has been written and discussed over the last year, there is clearly an overwhelming desire among readers to learn about and experience, from Hillary Clinton’s singular perspective, the historic events of the 2016 election. In its candor and immediacy, WHAT HAPPENED is satisfying that demand.”

WHAT HAPPENED has also been published simultaneously by all of Simon & Schuster’s international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and rights have been sold in several additional countries for later publication.

In addition, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers has published a picture book edition of Hillary Rodham Clinton’s IT TAKES A VILLAGE, illustrated by two-time Caldecott Honor winner Marla Frazee.

WHAT HAPPENED

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Simon & Schuster

Publication Date: September 12, 2017

Hardcover: 978-1501175565

eBook: 9781501175572

eAudio: 9781508239772

CD: 9781508239758

------

Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Touchstone, Adams Media, Threshold Editions, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com