Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Supports Relief Efforts for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

At HMH, our thoughts are with those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Over the past weeks in Texas, Louisiana and Florida, thousands of schools, libraries, community centers and more have experienced severe damage and loss due to catastrophic flooding and unprecedented rain. This devastation has touched members of the HMH family, from educators to students to employees, and HMH is here to support those impacted.

The school community has the power to provide comfort and stability for students in the midst of the disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Much work ahead is needed to repair and rebuild, and HMH is committed to being a partner in that process.

HMH has committed a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross in support of immediate relief efforts. In addition, HMH is working with our longtime partner First Book and with Save the Children to deliver book donations to schools and organizations as damages and needs are assessed throughout the regions impacted.

For those schools affected by the storms, HMH will provide dedicated customer support to address their urgent needs to ensure they can put their primary focus on supporting their students. Assistance can be provided by calling 800-291-2187; 8am-5pm ET.

Educators can also find resources on the HMH blog, The Spark, on how to help students in times of natural disasters and trauma.

HMH will continue to work with directly with schools and in partnership with nonprofit organizations to offer help now and in the months ahead.