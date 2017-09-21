Our 2017 Kirkus Prize Finalists
Kirkus Reviews has announced its 2017 Kirkus Prize finalists, with four titles published by Penguin Random House imprints among the nominated titles. Books that earned the Kirkus Star, with publication dates between September 1, 2016 and August 31, 2017, were nominated for the prize, created in 2014 to celebrate quality writing and Kirkus Reviews’ more than 80-year legacy of literary criticism.
Here are our finalists in the following categories:
Fiction
- WHAT IT MEANS WHEN A MAN FALLS FROM THE SKY by Lesley Nneka Arimah (Riverhead)
- EXIT WEST by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead)
- WHITE TEARS by Hari Kunzru (Knopf)
Nonfiction
- PRIESTDADDY by Patricia Lockwood (Riverhead)
Congratulations to our finalists as well as their editors and publishers.
To view a complete list of finalists, click here.
Winners, each receiving a $50,000 prize, will be named on November 2 at a ceremony in Austin, Texas.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/213972/213972-1.jpg )
WebWireID213972
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.