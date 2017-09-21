VIFF Announces Full Lineup of Awards and Juries for the 36th Annual Festival

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) released its full list of awards and jurors that will recognize the outstanding films and filmmakers featured at the 36th annual festival, which runs September 28 to October 13. Presented during the festival, these significant cash awards help further the creative careers of BC, Canadian and international filmmakers by celebrating their exceptional work.

Juried awards for Canadian features and shorts will be announced at an awards ceremony prior to the BC Spotlight Gala Screening of Shut Up and Say Something at The Vancouver Playhouse on Saturday, October 7. The Impact Award, Super Channel People’s Choice Award and other audience awards will be announced at the Closing Gala Screening of Wonderstruck at The Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 13.

The full list of awards and jurors is as follows:

BC Spotlight Awards Sea to Sky Award

Presented by TELUS, this award recognizes the exceptional work of a female key creative on a BC-produced feature or short film. The winner will receive $20,000 that can be used towards future productions or further training.

Best BC Film Award

Awarded to a narrative feature, which will receive a $10,000 development bursary from the Harold Greenberg Fund and a $15,000 post-production services credit supplied by Encore (Deluxe Ent Services Group).

BC Emerging Filmmaker Award

A $7,500 cash prize sponsored by the Union of BC Performers/ACTRA and Actra Fraternal Benefits Society, along with a $10,000 equipment credit from William F. White. First or second narrative features that are signatory to a UBCP/ACTRA agreement are eligible for this award.

Jury members: Kevan Funk, Taylor Hill, Harry Killas

Canadian Film AwardsNarrative Features:Best Canadian Film

A $10,000 award sponsored by the Directors Guild of Canada will be presented to one of the seventeen nominated Canadian narrative features.

Emerging Canadian Director

The Directors’ Guild of Canada will also present a $2,000 award to one of the nominated films that mark the director’s first or second narrative feature.

Jury members: Bracken Hanuse Corlett, Tracey Friesen, Ravi Srinivasan

Documentary Features:Best Canadian Documentary

Presented by the Rogers Group of Funds, $15,000 will be award to a Canadian documentary feature film.

Jury members: Ann Marie Fleming, Janice Morris, Jeff Chiba Stearns

Short Film Awards:Best Canadian Short Film

Presented by Lexus, one Canadian short film will receive $2,500.

Best BC Short Film

Presented by Creative BC, one BC short film will be awarded $5,000.

Most Promising Director of a Canadian Short Film

Presented by Delta Air Lines and an anonymous donor, $2,000 cash, and a round-trip flight anywhere that Delta Air Lines flies, will be awarded to a director of a Canadian made short film

Jury members: Nick Citton, Alicia Eisen, Darcy Van Poelgeest

VIFF Impact Award

A $5,000 prize, presented by the Lochmaddy Foundation, will be awarded to one of ten issues-oriented documentary films in the Impact programming stream

The winner will be announced at VIFF’s Closing Night Gala on October 13

Jury members: Mark Leiren-Young, Yves J. Ma, Tina Schliessler

Audience Awards

#mustseeBC

Presented by STORYHIVE, this award promotes BC films by encouraging local filmmakers to actively engage their fans through social networks in the lead-up to the festival. Online voting determines which film is the most-anticipated and this “Must See BC” feature receives a special red carpet screening following the festival.

The #mustseeBC film will be announced at VIFF’s Opening Night gala on September 28.

VIFF Audience Awards

Casting ballots after every screening, VIFF festival-goers will determine the winner of the prestigious Super Channel People’s Choice Award. The results of this balloting will also determine the winner of several other audience awards. The awards include:

VIFF Most Popular International Feature

VIFF Most Popular International Documentary

VIFF Most Popular Canadian Documentary

All audience award winners will be announced at VIFF’s Closing Night gala on October 13.

Tickets for all talks, sessions and performances are available for purchase at viff.org and in person at the Vancouver International Film Centre.

Additional announcements for VIFF 2017 continue throughout September.

VIFF would like to thank Premier Partner TELUS, Premier Supporters Telefilm Canada and Creative BC as well as our other generous partners, sponsors and suppliers.

Each year VIFF relies on the hard work of more than 1,000 volunteers to assist in running the festival. Volunteer registration is now open at goviff.org/volunteer.

About VIFF

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural society and federally registered charitable organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) and the year-round programming of the Vancity Theatre at the Vancouver International Film Centre. VIFF produces screenings, talks and events that act as a catalyst for a diverse community to discover, discuss and share the creativity and craft of storytelling on screen. In its 36th year, the Vancouver International Film Festival welcomes the world to Vancouver from September 28-October 13, 2017 as it showcases the top international, Canadian and BC films and plays host to industry professionals from around the globe. viff.org

NOTE TO PRESS