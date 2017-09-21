Jackson Charitable Foundation and Discovery Education Team Up to Launch “Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids!” Contest to Empower the Next Generation of Leaders to be Fiscally Fit

Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms and Jackson Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to advance financial knowledge on a national scale, unveiled an all-new suite of Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids! activities, and a back-to-school contest, designed to bring personal finance topics to life across all subject areas. This engaging and fun financial education program, designed to train the next generation of financially empowered adults, equips students’ grades K-6 with the knowledge, tools and practice they need to make informed decisions to reach their goals and dreams.

“We are bringing Cha-Ching to schools across the country so it can be the spark that starts a conversation about money,” said Danielle Robinson, executive director, Jackson Charitable Foundation. “Whether it’s with parents, kids, teachers, students or people at any stage of their lives, one of the most important steps to financial wellness is planning, and planning begins with a conversation.”

Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids! empowers youth with critical 21st century skills by beginning high-quality financial literacy education in elementary school, where it can be fundamentally embedded in core learning experiences. Available at no cost to classrooms nationwide, the program includes educator resources, family activities, animated videos and more. Additionally, the Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids! contest invites elementary school teachers and families to take a pledge to teach kids how to “earn, save, spend and donate.” Contestants may enter for a chance to win $10,000 for their local school, plus a bonus of $1,000 for the charity of their school’s choice. The winning school will receive a fun financial literacy event at their school, and will enter the running to spend time with children’s educational media expert Dr. Alice Wilder, co-creator of Blue’s Clues and Super Why!, and the characters of Cha-Ching.

“Discovery Education is proud to partner with Jackson Charitable Foundation to prepare the next generation of leaders to make informed money decisions,” said Lori McFarling, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Discovery Education. “Cha-Ching promotes positive financial behavior, and empowers educators and families to teach young learners the building blocks of financial literacy.”

Launched in April 2017, this partnership amplifies engaging financial literacy content, and brings it to classrooms and families across the United States. Cha-Ching is a cartoon band that features six energetic characters, brought to life in music videos, that help children learn about fundamental money management concepts through the band members’ different approaches to money habits. The original videos were created by Dr. Wilder and feature storylines that spotlight the four key concepts of money: “earn, save, spend and donate.” These concepts emphasize the cycle of money and vital choices that are made every day, throughout life.

“Helping children learn money management concepts while engaging them in fun and memorable activities prepares them for a promising future,” said Jacqueline Prester, Business and Technology Teacher, Mansfield Public Schools, Massachusetts. “With Cha-Ching, Discovery Education and Jackson are putting students on a path to financial freedom in adulthood, where money smart habits can positively impact their families, communities and lives.”

These resources are available at Cha-ChingUSA.org/Contest and will become available through Discovery Education Streaming. For more information about Discovery Education’s digital content and professional development services, visit discoveryeducation.com. Stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Facebook, follow us on Twitter at @DiscoveryEd, or find us on Instagram and Pinterest.

