Festive Season- Ferns N Petals Launches Unusual Gifts for its Customers

Today, Ferns N Petals Private Limited, an online gifting company specializing in delivering flowers, cakes and gifts, launched their new collection of quirky, funny and unusual gifts. Innovation has always been the backbone of the company, and keeping in sync with their ideology, new Karwa chauth gifts like Sarees, sargi gifts, etc. were launched. Soon the festive season is about to kick start and the company is gearing up for the same in the most feasible manner possible.

Talking about the unusual gifts category Ferns N Petals AGM, Ms. Sangeeta Chaudhry said: “We are always on the lookout for new and innovative products for our customers and these new products are a step in that direction. We want our products to appeal to all different customer demands hence giving innovative options is the only scalable solution. You can find a lot of cool and funky gifts for your friends, partner that would leave them awestruck.” She further added: “We recently launched Indian traditional wear, Saree and the response we are getting is huge. Karwa Chauth is perhaps the perfect time to gift Sarees and jewellery to the females. With Diwali season starting pretty soon, we are gearing up for the huge Diwali Gift orders. We also have partnered with various big MNC’s and corporates for bulk Diwali Gift orders for employees and clients. So we are preparing ourselves to be fully geared up for the upcoming festive season.”

Ferns N Petals is fully focussed in providing a wonderful customer experience right from product discovery to product delivery. They have been working on mission zero complaints to give the customers a delightful experience. Gear up for the festive season and begin your shopping soon!

About Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 21 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 240 outlets across 94 cities, pan India, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.