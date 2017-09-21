Vicki Escarra Joins Advisory Board of My Next Season

Acclaimed businesswoman, philanthropist and global social empowerment activist Vicki Escarra has announced today that she has joined My Next Season (MyNextSeason.com), America’s leading company for executive transitions, in the capacity of Senior Advisor.



In addition to providing strategic counsel to a diverse array of organizations, Vicki brings to My Next Season a breadth of experience from the non-profit and private sectors, having spent the last 5 years leading Opportunity International (Opportunity.org) as their Global CEO and previously steering Feeding America as President and CEO (FeedingAmerica.org).



Vicki led Feeding America through its most significant period of advancement in three-decades, elevating the non-profit to a $1.2 billion organization. Over the course of her career, Vicki has also held several executive positions at Delta Air Lines (Delta.com), including that of Global Chief Marketing Officer.



For My Next Season, Vicki will advise executives in transition and work closely with the Co-Founders on strategy and growth initiatives. Vicki comments, “I am beyond excited about the opportunities and challenges my role as Senior Advisor will bring and look forward to working with executives and organizations to create additional value for both.”



Co-Founder of My Next Season Mark Linsz, who was former Corporate Treasurer at Bank of America, had the opportunity to work closely with Vicki while serving at the Chicago-headquartered, global non-profit organization, Opportunity International. “Vicki brings a unique background and track record as a stellar executive both in the corporate and not-for-profit sectors, which is rare, in my experience. I have had the good fortune to witness first hand Vicki’s unique gifts for coaching and mentoring others that will benefit our current and future clients immensely. We are beyond excited to welcome Vicki to the My Next Season team.”



Vicki is also collaborating with the My Next Season Team and not-for-profit CEOs on a book that will be a leadership blueprint for not-for-profit CEOs. It will be the first of its kind and is modeled after a similar research study and publication focused on for-profit CEOs.



“We are honored to welcome Vicki to our team,” says Dr. Leslie Braksick, Co-Founder of My Next Season and author of Preparing CEOs for Success; What I Wish I Knew and Your Next Season: Advice for Executives Transitioning from Intense Careers to Fulfilling Next Seasons. “Vicki brings to our company and our clients a unique combination of leadership experience, insights, and relationships. Our clients, current and future not-for-profit CEOs, will have access to a unique treasure with Vicki, and from the wisdom resulting from the research she will co-lead on our behalf.”



