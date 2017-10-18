History of Cahaba made magical by the authors of Blooms of Old Cahaba

“Blooms of Old Cahaba” is a magical six-year-research compilation inspired by the history of the Givhan family and Cahaba, the first capitol of Alabama. Everything, from comedy, history, horror, mystery, romance, religion, suspense, and even violence, definitely something in “Blooms of Old Cahaba” will surely align with its readers. Indeed, something for everybody, it is a journey through time, space, and pretty much everywhere else in the Old South.

These stories from the Old South have been passed down from many generations and, in the novel, are beautifully sequenced and portrayed as correctly and as factually as possible. From excerpts from the diary of a Civil War soldier, photos, documents, artefacts, wills from the Givhan family, and more all wrapped up into this wonderful novel that’ll take you back into time before the Civil War until the modern day. Surely a sight to behold, surely a book of stories to be told.

“Blooms of Old Cahaba” by John B. Givhan and J. Cooper is indeed a tale from the great past, greatly inspired by the Givhan family’s history. Fiction it may partly be, it still is riddled with the essence of how these stories truly may have existed in the past. Indeed a wonderful read if one is after historical fiction, or if one is looking a good read with a bit of everything in one book.

This book was one of the titles in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



Blooms of Old Cahaba

Written by John B. Givhan and J. Cooper

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date January 3, 2017

Paperback price: $19.99



About the authors

John B. Givhan, reared on nearby Lime Ridge Farm, is an author, lawyer, rancher, and a decorated soldier, a hero. He was a helicopter combat pilot in the Vietnam War. He graduated from Marion Military Institute, Auburn University, and is a Cum Laude from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama. For twenty-four years he practiced law in Andalusia, Alabama. He previously published his memoir: Rice and Cotton: South Vietnam and South Alabama.

J. Cooper is a published writer in many disciplines of advertising and communications and an entrepreneur, who has created and owned several businesses over the years. Her previous novel, Designs in the Sand, is available on Amazon and other book stores. She also has passion for painting and photography, and her works can be seen at www.coopergalleryworks.com.