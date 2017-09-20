Whole Foods Market brings first plant-based tuna alternative to sushi cases in NYC and LA

Whole Foods Market will now offer Ahimi, the first ever plant-based alternative to raw tuna, in select sushi venues in Los Angeles and New York.

Ahimi, created by Ocean Hugger Foods, is made from tomatoes and savory, umami-rich ingredients to replicate the taste and texture of ahi tuna.

“A tasty, vegan option for raw tuna is at the intersection of a few major trends, including the growing popularity of sushi, as well as the surge in plant-based diets and dishes,” said Andy Sasser, global category manager at Whole Foods Market. “We love when we can bring shoppers something delicious that’s never been done before, and Ahimi does just that.”

Ahimi will be available at select in-store sushi venues in Los Angeles and New York beginning Nov. 1. Shoppers can try it in two sushi dishes – the Ahimi Nigiri and Roll Combo, and Ahim