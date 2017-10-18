Author Introduces a Vivid Perspective of Looking at Life’s Puzzle and Embracing Hope

From the many simple and complex questions about life, there are still those that are left unanswered. Not even the wise and the most experienced men can fully solve and explain it. The mystery of life is far more than just an adventure with a lot of discoveries and realization. It goes beyond the control of minds. It transcends through history and time.



In the book, “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life,” the author, Marcus Hurst, presents a distinct view of looking at what life brings and keeping up with life’s puzzle. His writings detail the existence of the different pieces of exciting and unexpected events and twist of life that are undeniable. He also shares the importance of knowing the truth and finding humility as well as acceptance from within in order to unfold the strength and confidence in facing the trials and setbacks that come along the way. Having a strong faith and surrendering everything to God are also driving forces that will encourage and inspire a soul and should not be discounted in life’s journey.



“The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life” brings readers to a greater understanding of life and purpose. The insights in this account will certainly help and guide many to embrace hope in reflecting and living a meaningful Christian life. This is a good motivational read that one can have and share. This is a very well-written book.



“The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.



The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life

Written by Marcus Hurst

Published by Toplink Publishing

Published date March 16, 2017

Paperback price $7.99



About the Author

Marcus Hurst was born in 1992, and was raised in the Buffalo Valley, in Pennsylvania, where his family operated a dairy farm. At the age of nineteen, Marcus taught sixth & seventh grade in a rural private school near Reinholds, PA. He later served a few winter terms as a mentor, at Red Rock Refuge (a home for troubled teenage boys,) between working at a local bicycle shop. It was his love for his fellowmen, and his desire to help them find answers to some of their biggest questions, that motivated Marcus, as a teenager and later a young adult, to dedicate his spare time to writing this work.