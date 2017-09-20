Grupo Bimbo Reports
WEBWIRE – Wednesday, September 20, 2017
We are facing a very difficult situation with the earquake in Mexico City. With the information we have at this moment, Grupo Bimbo confirms that we have no casualties within our team.
Evacuations were carried out and structural tests are being made on each of our facilities.
We will be attentive to act in solidarity with our community.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/213927/213927-1.jpg )
WebWireID213927
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.