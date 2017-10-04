Young Writer Explains the True Essence of Life

A lot of people seek a sense of fulfillment in their lives. They work so hard for the pursuit of wealth and good reputation. By achieving these things, they feel like they have already accomplished their mission in this world. However, human as they are, some crave for more and never feel satisfied by those accomplishments. On the other hand, other people immediately lose hope whenever they fail to achieve their goals. Depression and self-pity easily ruin us which often lead to suicidal thoughts.

This encouraging book entitled “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle” written by Marcus Hurst will make the readers realize that in every failure there is hope and that God will never leave us in times of trials.

The book “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life

Written by: Marcus Hurst

Published by: Toplink Publishing

Published Date: March 16, 2017

Paperback price: $ $7.99



About the author

Marcus Hurst was born in 1992, and was raised in the Buffalo Valley, in Pennsylvania, where his family operated a dairy farm. At the age of nineteen, Marcus taught sixth & seventh grade in a rural private school near Reinholds, PA. He later served a few winter terms as a mentor, at Red Rock Refuge (a home for troubled teenage boys,) between working at a local bicycle shop. It was his love for his fellowmen, and his desire to help them find answers to some of their biggest questions, that motivated Marcus, as a teenager and later a young adult, to dedicate his spare time to writing this work.