Author Shares a Story About Facing an Unexpected Situation

“The Game Master Trilogy: Book 3 — The Circular Motion,” is a sequel to Books 1 and 2. It recounts how the Game Master faced a very much unexpected situation presented before him. He had lost the love of his life at an early age, and after two decades, they had the chance to see each other again.

In the book, the Game Master’s daughter sought his advice on something that is very important to her. One occasion brought him to face an individual from his past through his daughter’s invitation. He was placed in a situation where he didn’t know how to react to this personage. The question lies whether the Game Master would be moving forward, or would his past keep him stuck.

“The Game Master Trilogy” is well-written. It takes readers to a different road. The characters are well defined and the story line is crafted in such a way that readers would never want to put the book down. This book is highly recommendable for anyone and is definitely worth the read.

“The Game Master Trilogy” was presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



The Game Master Trilogy

Written by Timothy R. Bartlett

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date November 11, 2015

Paperback price $13.78



About the Author

Timothy R. Bartlett was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada where he lived the majority of his life. He had also lived nineteen and a half years in Banff and Canmore, Alberta until mid-2007.