Unique Penman Revolves His Composition On Love And The Past

In Timothy R. Bartlett’s “The Game Master Trilogy,” Rutah, the daughter of the Game Master, looks up for her father’s advice on something that is of great importance and value to her. The Game Master comes face to face with a person from his past in a dinner where Rutah invites two guests. This person was the person he lost about twenty years ago and this person was the love of his life. How would he react seeing this person? How would this meeting end up? Would it end up positively or rudely? This book presents this kind of situation where two people from the past meet again. Will the Game Master move on with his life or will he be stuck in the memory of his past?



The author created this book in a way that the readers would be curious read after read. This fictional book is highly recommended for readers in their early adult ages. The story has a very interesting twist it could make the reader think of a lot of possible things to happen next.



“The Game Master Trilogy” by author Timothy R. Bartlett is one of the titles expected to be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



The Game Master Trilogy

Written by Timothy R. Bartlett

Published by AuthorHouse

Date published: November 11, 2015

Paperback price: $13.78



About the Author

Timothy R. Bartlett was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada and he pretty much lived most of his life there. He has also lived in Banff and Canmore, Alberta for about nineteen and a half years and that was until the middle of the year 2007. After that he returned to his home in Yorkton.