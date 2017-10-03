Piano Teacher-Turned-Author Recommends One Hundred Piano Songs Perfect for Playing on White Keys

Philippa Smith-Tyler’s “One Hundred Popular Piano Songs for the White Keys” shows the many songs that are well-liked and known piano songs that are only played on white keys. In this book, it shows the author’s knowledge and experience on teaching on how to play the piano. Since she has been teaching piano for the children in their neighborhood since she was twelve the range of difficulty in this book is varied to any player in order for everyone to play it with ease and enjoyment. This book is also a summary of her experience and observations in children learning to play the piano. Through this book anyone can play the piano at any age may it be young or old.



This book is highly recommended for either starters or experts in playing the piano. It is an enjoyable and educational book. It can be used as practice exercise in order to enhance one’s skills in playing the piano.



One Hundred Popular Piano Songs for the White Keys

Written by: Philippa Smith-Tyler

Published by: Xulon Press

Published date: January 28, 2015

About the Author:



Philippa Smith-Tyler, a Washington D.C. native, studied classical piano at The New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. After graduating college, she taught in the Washington D.C. public school system and also taught musicology and piano in local colleges. At the age of twelve, she started teaching piano to neighborhood children and still, she continues to teach piano and voice in private elementary, middle and senior high schools. Philippa Tyler has been a professional musician for more than forty years and has played for churches all over the East Coast. The book “One Hundred Popular Piano Songs for the White Keys” is the product of her decade-long experience and observation in teaching piano to children.



