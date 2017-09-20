Impact Telecom Deploys Dialogic DSI STP Solution

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that Impact Telecom, a full-service telecommunications company and a longtime customer of the Dialogic® ControlSwitch™ System Class 4 softswitch and Dialogic® IMG PRI/SIP gateways, has selected the Dialogic DSI STP solutions to replace their end-of-life STPs.

Impact Telecom selected Dialogic’s DSI STP solution because of its impressive performance against competing STPs, continued satisfaction with Dialogic’s services organization, and attention given to Impact Telecom’s needs from the very beginning of the planning and design process to ensure the DSI STP would meet current requirements and future initiatives.

“In years past, various vendors have failed to meet our standards during the integration and pre/post-migration support phases when rolling out new equipment within our network. After many years of positive experience working with Dialogic on solutions in other parts of our network, they were an obvious choice when we needed to replace our EOL/EOS STP infrastructure,” said Tim Carmel, Vice President of Network Operations and Engineering at Impact Telecom. “Given the significant role of an STP, it was reassuring to us that we had a trustworthy partner and consultant to guide us through every step of the design and migration process. The network migration was as smooth as it could be, and this project confirmed again our correct choice in choosing Dialogic as a partner. We hope to continue to work with Dialogic on other future network projects.”

“The need for telecom service providers to adapt has never been greater. Many STP solutions are end-of-life despite SS7 and SIGTRAN remaining important protocols in the network. As such, we have continued to invest in our signaling and STP solutions,” said Jim Machi SVP of Product Management and Marketing at Dialogic. “Dialogic is laser focused on providing our customers with solutions that help them achieve rapid network evolution while leveraging their current infrastructure investments. Our focus has led to creating virtualized, cloud-optimized infrastructure solutions such as our virtual Class 4 switch, virtual SBC, virtual signaling solutions, and virtual media server and transcoding products. We look forward to continuing to supply Impact Telecom and all of our customers with innovations and software-based solutions in the years to come.”

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers, enterprises, and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 3,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

Dialogic is a registered trademark of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

About Impact Telecom

Impact Telecom is a leader in the telecommunications market delivering flexible and effective solutions to carriers, businesses and homes. Impact Telecom is comprised of a family of brands, all dedicated to innovation, affordability and execution. As a part of its continual improvement and growth, Impact Telecom has expanded its expertise to include commercial and residential telecommunications services, carefully adjusting to meet the challenges of the changing telecommunications landscape.

Led by an experienced team of professionals, Impact is committed to delivering the highest quality services at the most competitive rates. With decades of industry expertise throughout the organization, Impact has an understanding of the challenges customers face selecting a telecommunications provider. Impact Telecom focuses on customer service, technology innovation and operational efficiency.