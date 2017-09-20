TomTom Starts Share Buyback Programme of up to €50 Million

TomTom (TOM2) today announced the start of its share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary TomTom shares for an amount up to €50 million. TomTom will use the shares to cover its commitments arising from its stock option and share plans. Based on the closing price of the TomTom share on Euronext Amsterdam on 18 September 2017 of €9.29, this programme represents approximately 2.3% of TomTom’s issued share capital.

The share buyback programme will ultimately end on 29 December 2017, unless the maximum number of 5,384,450 shares has been repurchased prior to that date. In that case the programme will end on the date on which this maximum is reached and the early termination will be disclosed.

The programme will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods. The programme will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the existing authority granted at the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2017.

TomTom will update the market on the progress of the share buyback programme in weekly press releases. This information will also be published on the company’s website.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.