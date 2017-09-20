’Allianz Multinational’ bundles expertise for international Property & Casualty insurance solutions

Allianz expertise for multinational solutions is open to all companies regardless of size – from start-ups to large corporations

Also smaller firms have now access to best-practice solutions and risk management expertise provided by one of the world’s largest insurance networks

Allianz Multinational is an idea inspired by the Allianz workforce

Under the name “Allianz Multinational,” Allianz is bundling its expertise for international insurance solutions from the property and casualty insurance sectors across the Group. Companies operating on a cross border basis – regardless of size – can access international insurance products tailored to their unique market and risk profiles through a central source.

Managing cross-border risks is a core business of Allianz, which has one of the world’s largest insurance networks at its disposal. Allianz offers insurance protection in over 200 countries and territories, with own local entities in more than 70 markets. Allianz experts are available to design the customer’s individual insurance program and coordinate its implementation in all relevant countries considering local regulation and market practices. This process is steered by the Allianz entity located in the country of the company headquarter and backed by a global knowledge pool provided by Allianz Multinational.

“Allianz Multinational forms a virtual center of expertise accessible to all types of companies operating on global scale,” said Axel Theis, member of the Allianz Management Board. “We want to draw on our comprehensive Group expertise to expand our leading role in the international Property & Casualty insurance sector.”

Allianz Multinational insurance solutions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nPY50EiV8o

Allianz Multinational relies on the combined know-how of different company divisions on a group wide level. Data exchange, a shared knowledge pool and IT platforms, as well as streamlined processes are being implemented to improve the quality and speed of services delivered to customers. This is particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises who typically would not have in-house risk and insurance management expertise and need to rely more heavily on the extensive knowledge of their insurer.

Local Allianz entities will continue to deliver the solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. Large corporations will be remain the remit of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, the Group’s industrial insurer. Allianz Multinational originated from a joint Allianz SE and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty employee initiative. Together they identified the opportunity for greater customer centricity and targeted business growth. These are two of five core elements of the Allianz strategy “Renewal Agenda” launched in 2015.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 86 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing over 650 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers while our asset managers Allianz Global Investors and PIMCO manage an additional 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we hold a leading position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2016, over 140,000 employees in more than 70 countries achieved total revenues of 122 billion euros and an operating profit of 11 billion euros for the group.

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Further Information

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (i) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group’s core business and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events) (iii) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates including the Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (xi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.

No duty to update

The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.