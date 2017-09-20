Kaltura’s Survey Reveals A 135% Increase in Remote Teaching and Learning

Kaltura the leading video technology provider, today published its fourth annual State of Video in Education report, a comprehensive international study that examines the evolving use of video in education. A total of 1,000 respondents undertook the online survey between May and June 2017. The results reveal a boom in the use of video for remote teaching and learning with 66% of respondents stating that their institutions now use these capabilities, up from 28% in 2016. Interestingly, 39% of those surveyed state that students studying remotely at their institution are already using video-based solutions to join live classes and lectures, while a further 49% are keen to add these capabilities to their offerings. Remote video capabilities are also being used to let presenters who are not based at the institution to teach and lecture to students, with 54% of all respondents saying that they are already benefiting from this.

The survey also highlights lecture capture[1] as a major growth area, which may well be due to the growing availability of affordable, ‘one-click’ lecture capture software that runs on any Windows computer. This year 59% of all respondents say their institutions are using lecture capture tools, up from 33% in 2016. Furthermore, while only 38% of institutions surveyed capture more than 25% of their classrooms today, 47% of respondents are keen to extend this to cover at least half of their classrooms in the foreseeable future, which will revolutionize the learning experience for both campus-based and remote learners.

Other findings of note include:

Teaching skills by recording students practicing in class is up from 33% last year to 54% in 2017, perhaps a reflection of the growing demand for video-based training and playback for courses such as nursing and veterinary science.

Flipped classrooms are growing in popularity after the initial hype, with 53% now using this approach, up from 45% a year ago.

Almost half (45%) are using mobile apps to let students watch video on the go, with a further 48% keen to follow their lead.

“Our fourth study on video in education shows how video technologies are reshaping the world of education, opening up opportunities for students and lecturers to teach and learn remotely in a highly engaged and collaborative way. And according to 39% of respondents, students studying remotely at their institution are using video-based solutions to join live classes and lectures, which engenders this strong sense of community,” said Kaltura’s Co-founder, President & General Manager - Enterprise & Learning, Dr Michal Tsur.

“Lecture capture is another strong growth area, fueled by the availability of inexpensive, ‘one-click’ lecture capture software running on Windows PCs. While in the past only lectures in large lectures halls were captured, today it is possible to capture far more classes for students to re-engage with, which aids understanding and retention. Our study shows that 59% of institutions are using these tools today and that 38% are already capturing more than 25% of classrooms, with a further 47% intending to follow suit,” added Tsur.

Respondents included educators, instructional designers, IT professionals, digital media professionals, senior administrators and students from around the globe, with 81% drawn from higher education and 11% from K-12 (primary/secondary) institutions and the remainder from education technology organizations, educational non-profits, and other education-related institutions.

To download a copy of the report, please click: https://site.kaltura.com/The_State_of_Video_in_Education_2017.html

