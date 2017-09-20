Starting in October FOX8 Is the Official Home of DC Series 5 Nights a Week Ad-Free

Starting in October, all your favourite FOX8 DC Super Heroes are back, express from the U.S., with the newest edition of “Gotham” now making Foxtel the exclusive home of the of the DC television franchise.

“Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Gotham,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Arrow” will air five nights a week, completely ad free, when the new season of “Gotham” commences Monday, October 9, 8:30pm.

Premiering for the first time in Australia, season three of “Gotham” continues to follow the evolving stories of the city’s most malevolent villains including The Penguin, The Riddler, the future Catwoman, and the future Poison Ivy. In addition, the new season will also dive into the worlds of the Court of Owls and Jervis Tetch aka Mad Hatter, a talented hypnotist, teetering on the edge of madness.

On Tuesdays, starting October 10 at 8:30pm, “Supergirl,” played by Melissa Benoist, is back. In the season three premiere, express from the U.S., Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, is grappling with giving up her human identity altogether, and only being the “Girl of Steel.” As she struggles with her path forward, she continues to work with the DEO to battle all threats to National City, including new villains, Morgan Edge and the “Worldkiller,” known as Reign.

“The Flash” season four will kick off Wednesday October 11 at 8:30pm, with Team Flash doing their best to keep moving forward without the Scarlet Speedster, and defeat all the threats that come their way. However, when a new villain too powerful for them arrives in Central City, the team realizes that there is only one person that can help – The Flash (played by Grant Gustin). Now, the team must devise a plan to free their friend from the Speed Force before the city is destroyed – knowing that The Flash that comes out of the Speed Force may not be the same hero as the one who went in it.

Thursday, October 12, brings the return of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8:30pm. In the new third season, the Legends face an existential threat, created by revisiting a moment in time at the end of last season. Having fractured the timeline, the team must find a way to return all the time anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart.

Fan favourite series, “Arrow,” will conclude the weekly run of DC superstars starting with season six on October 13, at 8:30pm. Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow, played by Stephen Amell, confronts a challenge unlike any he’s ever faced: fatherhood. With support from his team, Oliver is determined to embrace his new role as father to William while still serving and protecting his city as both the Mayor and the Green Arrow. But when unexpected enemies from his pst return to Star City and threaten his role as protector on three fronts, Oliver is forced to rethink his relationship with each member of his “family.”

Following their 8:30pm premiere timeslots on FOX8, catch up with your favourite Warner Bros Television DC series on Foxtel Anytime, or stream it on Foxtel Now.

