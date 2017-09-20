Children of Mexico Present Enrique Iglesias With a ’Heart’-Felt Message of Gratitude on Mexican Independence Weekend

Enrique Iglesias meets Sheila Gutierrez Romero, who teaches children enrolled in Save the Children’s Healing and Education for the Arts or HEART program in Mexico City, backstage at his concert in Las Vegas. Photo by Susan Warner/Save the Children.

A classroom of preschoolers from Mexico City were given the opportunity Friday night to show their gratitude to Enrique Iglesias in front of thousands of his fans at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas -- which coincided with the celebration of Mexican Independence Day weekend.

These students, participants in Save the Children’s Healing and Education through the Arts – or HEART program – which Enrique is raising money for through his #Hearts4Kids T-shirt campaign, recorded a video message thanking the Grammy-winning artist for helping kids in Mexico.

“Thank you Enrique for supporting us!,” said the children in their video message, which was shown to the audience prior to the concert.

The video was also personally delivered to Enrique Iglesias backstage by the children’s school director, Sheila Romero.

One of the stars of the video was Marina*, a 6-year-old girl from Mexico City who learned to cope with the loss of her grandfather through the HEART program. Enrique heard Marina’s story prior to the launch of the latest #Hearts4Kids T-shirt campaign in June and shared her photo to his 51 million followers on Facebook.

“I was so surprised to get this message from the kids in the HEART program,” said Enrique Iglesias. “My heart goes out to Marina and all of the children of Mexico who are dealing with instability and stress. But it’s encouraging to see how Save the Children is helping these kids cope and become more resilient.”

The new #Hearts4Kids T-shirt campaign, which launched ahead of Enrique’s latest tour, builds on Enrique’s 2015 partnership with Save the Children to provide immediate relief to children after a natural disaster. The new T-shirt campaign helps children who face extremely frightening events and devastating tragedy recover emotionally and thrive for years to come. Eleven dollars ($11) from the sale of each T-shirt will go to the HEART program in Mexico.

HEART uses the arts to help children who experience chronic stress from their life circumstances of poverty and other distressing events tell their personal, often painful, stories. Through drawing, dance, drama and other art activities, children learn how to express their feelings, such as fear, anger and grief, so they can thrive.

The #Hearts4Kids T-shirt is available for purchase for $27.50 online at www.enriqueiglesias.com and for $35.00 at all of Enrique Iglesias’ U.S. concert venues this September and October. The T-shirt will range in price at international concert venues. The new T-shirt is inspired from the original design, which was a heart drawn by Enrique Iglesias on his white T-shirt after a drone injured his hand during a concert in 2015. The new crew neck T-shirt features a photo of Enrique at that concert and is available in black or red with white lettering and image.

Save the Children launched HEART in Mexico in 2016. In year one, HEART reached nearly 8,000 Mexican children affected by poverty, violence and migration in five provinces, including Baja California, Chiapas, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Puebla. The arts-based program is built into existing curriculums for children at preschools, primary schools, child and youth centers and summer programs, as well as migration prevention programs for teenagers. HEART incorporates local arts traditions and uses locally-sourced art products.

Additionally, Enrique Iglesias and Save the Children are joining forces to help the victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Enrique recently launched a campaign on Omaze to help support Save the Children’s Harvey and Irma relief efforts. To learn more go to: omaze.com/relief.

For a list of Enrique’s current tour dates and venues, click here.

*Name changed to protect the identity of the child.

Save the Children gives children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We invest in childhood — every day, in times of crisis and for our future.