SAUDIA Enhances Onboard WiFi Experience with SITAONAIR

SAUDIA and SITAONAIR are taking the inflight Wi-Fi experience for passengers to new heights by activating new functionalities for personalizing the onboard digital journey. SITAONAIR has deployed its enhanced Internet ONAIR – an inflight Wi-Fi hub providing seamless inflight internet connectivity to airline passengers – aboard 76 SAUDIA aircraft in the fleet flying to 34 destinations worldwide.

The new inflight Wi-Fi hub features a new, ‘world-first’ e-ticket solution, co-designed by SITAONAIR and SAUDIA, giving First and Business Class guests access to free inflight Wi-Fi, simply by entering their e-ticket code into the portal. This means that going forward, on flights with the new Wi-Fi hub no codes are required in order to access Wi-Fi onboard. The user-experience has been enhanced with faster speeds, a new sleeker, more intuitive design, with improved navigation and user interface. SAUDIA guests can purchase their Wi-Fi packages before their flight, during the booking stage on the airline’s website, via Amadeus’ Application Programming Interface (API). With this new Wi-Fi hub, no codes or log-in processes are required – guests will simply input their reservation code.

Director General Of Saudi Arabian Airlines, His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al- Jasser, said: “As an airline we recognize our passengers’ desire for seamless connectivity using the latest technology available. SITAONAIR’s flexible approach and digital harmonization has enabled us to enhance the Internet ONAIR experience.”

Dominique El Bez, VP of Strategy, SITAONAIR, says: “It has been a privilege to work with our customer SAUDIA to support their evolving connected aircraft reality and passenger experience goals. Our latest Internet ONAIR enhancements are delivering a next-level IFC experience for passengers through greater personalization and flexibility of service to both airlines and their passengers. Every SITAONAIR Internet ONAIR-activated airline can now benefit from our more ergonomic, mobile-friendly design and augmented user experience, and take that next step to achieving the brand-defining, individualized IFC experience passengers value.”